In Conversation: Kim Bjorn [Bjooks]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Kim Bjorn

In a world where the digital realm rapidly consumes our attention spans more efficiently each day, physical items seem to continuously become less relevant by the second. It's never been easier to do basically anything directly from your phone, without having to leave your bed. While this level of convenience certainly has its benefits, there are some things that the digital world just can't replicate. This is perhaps one of the main reasons vinyl has seen such a strong comeback. The act of pulling the record out and placing it on the turntable has become such a novel experience.

The same goes for books. While they certainly never went away, tablets and smartphones allow you to carry entire libraries with you anywhere you go. But again, there's something special about picking up a physical book and turning the pages, whilst paying attention to the details that went into the process of its creation. A few years ago, Kim Bjorn got the crazy idea to write a book to highlight the beauty of synthesizers, drum machines, and their designs. After releasing Push Turn Move, his first book detailing interface design in electronic music, the success drove him to explore more subjects and has since gone on to release three more books on modular synths, stompboxes, and even a collaboration with Moog.

In this episode of In Conversation, I sat with Kim to discuss his background in graphic design and creating user manuals, to how he found massive success writing books on electronic music instruments. This is a very inspiring discussion that shows what can happen if you follow through with those crazy ideas you have. We have also partnered with Bjooks to give away the entire set, which you can find more info on here.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.