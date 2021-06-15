Jayda G, Actress, Mount Kimbie, Bon Iver Helped Create Installations To Tackle Climate Change For Music & Art Platform, Undercurrent

Jayda G Keith Kaselampao

Brooklyn-based music and art platform Undercurrent has tabbed exciting musicians like Bon Iver, Mount Kimbie, Jayda G, Actress, Aluna, Khruangbin and others to develop new installations. The upcoming installation will tackle the current climate crisis.

Undercurrent was founded Steve Milton and Brett Volker who wanted to bring together musicians, artists, charities and other collaborators to create immersive, interactive, multimedia art exhibits that could inspire social change, according to a press release (via Rolling Stone).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Among the other musicians involved include Jorja Smith, Miguel, Nosaj Thing and others still to be named. The theme around this one is the climate crisis, teaming up with Ocean Conservancy, Kiss The Ground and Global Forest Generation for the project.

“It’s an exciting time to be working and experimenting in the music space, with technology rapidly changing the way that we create and consume art,” Milton and Volker said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be offering music fans new ways to experience work by the artists they love and we hope they leave feeling inspired to take action around the climate crisis in the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The exhibit will open on September 9 at the 455 Jefferson Street location in Bushwick / East Williamsburg and tickets can be found on their website.