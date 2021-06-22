Jordan Rakei Announces New Album 'What We Call Life' On Ninja Tune

Jordan Rakei Joseph Bishop

Jordan Rakei has announced his fourth studio album What We Call Life, which will be released later this year on Ninja Tune. He has released a new track “Family” to go with the announcement.

The lyrics stem from the lessons learned from his past two years in therapy. The song “Family” ties into that.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I wanted to hit my vulnerability barrier and be really honest. It’s about my parents’ divorce in my mid-teens but still having love for them no matter what,” explains Rakei.

The album covers things like his phobia of birds, which is in the creative direction, and much more.

“As we worked through it, it made me realize I would love to talk about the different lessons I learned from therapy in my music: about my early childhood, my relationship with my parents and siblings, becoming independent in London, being in a new marriage, understanding how my marriage compares to the relationship my parents had,” Rakei says in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Call Life will be released on September 17 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order the LP here and find the tracklist below.

"What We Call Life" Album Tracklist:

1. Family

2. Send My Love

3. Illusion

4. Unguarded

5. Clouds

6. What We Call Life

7. Runaway

8. Wings

9. Brace

10. The Flo