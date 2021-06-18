AmyElle Enlists LA Producer Kyle Walker For Techy "Feel The Heat" Remix

Kyle Walker takes on a tribal house spin on the original from AmyElle.
U.K producer AmyElle has made her mark on the house music scene over the past few months with her powerful, club-ready brand of house music. Her two previous singles "Animal Kingdom" and "Feel The Heat," have been doing the rounds of the DJ mixes and have clocked over 2 million streams in just a couple of months.

Amy has looked across the pond for her latest remix project. Introducing tech-house wizkid Kyle Walker, the L.A native who’s already graced the stage at EDC Las Vegas and Nocturnal Wonderland. Walker takes Amy’s vocal hook from the original and implements a punchy tribal groove. Turning the track into a slow-burning tech anthem, rather than a "wait for the drop" bass-heavy banger.

Listen to the full remix below via Another Rhythm Records here.

