AmyElle Enlists LA Producer Kyle Walker For Techy "Feel The Heat" Remix

AmyElle Lauren Barnett

U.K producer AmyElle has made her mark on the house music scene over the past few months with her powerful, club-ready brand of house music. Her two previous singles "Animal Kingdom" and "Feel The Heat," have been doing the rounds of the DJ mixes and have clocked over 2 million streams in just a couple of months.

Amy has looked across the pond for her latest remix project. Introducing tech-house wizkid Kyle Walker, the L.A native who’s already graced the stage at EDC Las Vegas and Nocturnal Wonderland. Walker takes Amy’s vocal hook from the original and implements a punchy tribal groove. Turning the track into a slow-burning tech anthem, rather than a "wait for the drop" bass-heavy banger.

Listen to the full remix below via Another Rhythm Records here.

