Lights Out Premiere: Namesis, Corvad - Dancing Cooler Drugs [Soma]
The Russian duo return to Soma with tough EBM
Today, Lights Out presents the return of Russian duo Namesis & Corvad for their second release on Soma Records with the World On Fire EP. After a massive release on the label earlier this year, with the Rave Is Dead EP, the pair are back with a darker and more sinister EBM / techno hybrid backed with a remix from Vril.
The track begins with a cinematic opening that sets the tone with dark and eerie atmospheric voices. The tough industrial drum work then kicks in with a hard bassline that drives the track forward into the abyss.
Track: Dancing Cooler Drugs
Artist: Namesis, Corvad
Label: Soma
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 6-25-2021