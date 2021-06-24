Lights Out Premiere: Namesis, Corvad - Dancing Cooler Drugs [Soma]

Namesis, Corvad - Dancing Cooler Drugs [Soma] Soma

Today, Lights Out presents the return of Russian duo Namesis & Corvad for their second release on Soma Records with the World On Fire EP. After a massive release on the label earlier this year, with the Rave Is Dead EP, the pair are back with a darker and more sinister EBM / techno hybrid backed with a remix from Vril.

The track begins with a cinematic opening that sets the tone with dark and eerie atmospheric voices. The tough industrial drum work then kicks in with a hard bassline that drives the track forward into the abyss.

Track: Dancing Cooler Drugs

Artist: Namesis, Corvad

Label: Soma

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 6-25-2021