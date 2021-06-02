Magnetic Mix 151: Modern Modern Life

London-based producer Modern Modern Life mixes together tracks from his debut EP, demos, edits and other tunes that capture his melodic electronic music.

Now that we have turned the corner on our 150th mix, we now have London-based producer Modern Modern Life step up to the controls for Magnetic Mix 151. The moniker of Frank Colucci, he has released his debut EP today titled The Hard Copy, which distills his music in the most complete form yet. It channels their smooth, atmospheric productions with airy vocals that become elevated with some skittering drum and bass on “Get Out Of Love.” One can pick up a copy or stream the EP wherever they do that here.

This is a big step for Colucci, who has in the past been a producer, songwriter and session musician for others. Now he looks to make his own stamp on the music world with his own productions.

Modern Modern Life channels that into this mix with his own productions from the EP, plus some edits, demos and tracks by others like TSHA, Burial and Park Hye Jin.

"This mix is basically my soundtrack to London reopening and the shift from introversion to extroversion,” explains Modern Modern Life. “Music that I’ve been making and stuff that’s been inspiring me."

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. Modern Modern Life - Fishes (Ambient)

02. Burial - Rodent

03. Park Hye Jin - I Don’t Care

04. Modern Modern Life - Orbit (tape warped version)

05. Modern Modern Life - How Ya Been?

06. Modern Modern Life - Put Down the Guns (demo)

07. Fred Again.. - Deep Diving (Julia)

08. Sophia Kourtesis - Dakotas

09. Rihanna - Love on the Brain (Ry X Remix)

10. DJ Koze - Illumination (feat. Roisin Murphy)

11. TSHA - Change (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)

12. Oneohtrix Point Never - Love in the Time of Lexapro

13. Jai Paul - Str8 Outta Mumbai

14. Modern Modern Life - Bored of Being Yours (demo)

15. Jasper Tygner - Kashmer

16. Jenevieve - Medallion

17. Modern Modern Life - Dream (demo)

18. Modern Modern Life - Something About It

19. Cosmo Sheldrake - Nightingale, Pt. 1