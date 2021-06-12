Magnetic Mix 152: TooMuch [Ismus]

TooMuch

A resident of Ismus Berlin, Manchester-born TooMuch has been pushing himself through Berlin's club scene for half a decade. TooMuch’s sound is fast, energetic, and to the point, with plenty of old-school flavors and trance influences. As someone who is always looking to push the tempo, he leaves it all on the dancefloor. Today, he steps up to provide us with a powerful mix showcasing what he does best.

Follow: Instagram | Soundcloud