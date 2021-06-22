Magnetic Mix 153: PRVNA

South London / Mauritian DJ, producer, songwriter and vocalist drops in for a mix that captures the global sounds and influences in her music.

PRVNA Floodlit Media

South London / Mauritian producer, songwriter and vocalist PRVNA is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Drawing inspirations from artists like Etta James and MJ Cole, her music captures the fluid, genre-less sound of today. Her music quickly melds between summer-friendly dancehall and Afrobeats, UK garage, neo-soul, RnB and house. Though she doesn’t have a vast discography to her name, it is growing with each passing release and collaboration, including her most recent track "Believe."

She explores those various genres and ideas in her Magnetic Mix with tracks by the likes of Rampa, Sparrow & Barbossa, Jamie Jones and others.

“I think there has been a lot of self-reflection over the past year and this mix is about working through the difficulties life (and the lockdown) brought to the surface, which culminates in growth and for me the re-routing back to joy,” explains PRVNA to Magnetic. “Let us return to the dancefloor with a new appreciation for living.”

Listen to the full mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Prince Kaybee – Banomoya (feat Busiswa & TNS)

2. Fatoumata Diawara – Nterini (Sparrow & Barbossa Remix)

3. Rampa – Sunday

4. PRVNA – Get Down (Extended Mix)

5. Lee Jones – Wiedersehen

6. Oliver Schories – Maia

7. Prince Kaybee – Insurance (feat King Monada)

8. Prince Kaybee – Fetch your life (feat Msaki)

9. Xinobi – Far away place (Rampa Remix)

10. PRVNA – Believe (feat Kdot Melody)

11. Cajmere – Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Mix)

12. Dilby – Rio Grande

13. Roberto Surace – The Power

14. Oxia – Domino (Frankey & Sandrino Remix)

15. Devstar ft PRVNA – Let Myself Go (Extended Mix)