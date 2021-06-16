Massive Attack & Supreme Releasing 'Mezzanine' Clothing Collaboration

Supreme Massive Attack Mezzanine Jerseys Massive Attack

Massive Attack has teamed up with Supreme on new clothing to celebrate the group’s seminal album Mezzanine. The clothing will be adorned with the beetle fro the Mezzanine cover art. Among the things you can purchase will be a soccer jersey, shorts and a short-sleeve button down, because it is summer. They come in light blue, white and black.

The merch will be available in Supreme’s next drop, which arrives tomorrow, Thursday, June 17 according to Stereogum. The prices have not been revealed yet, but it probably won’t be cheap. See photos of the clothing below and hopefully these are environmentally friendly.

Supreme Massive Attack Mezzanine shorts Massive Attack