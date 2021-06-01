My Toolbox: Wigbert

On February 21st, German techno artist released his debut LP, The Distorted Matter, via Pan Pot's label Second State.In stepping up for his first full-length, he demonstrated why he’s a firm favorite among so many. The Distorted Matter LP showcases his affinity for both atmospheric mood pieces and pummeling club cuts, the sign of a producer with more than one trick up his sleeve. More recently, Second State released the remix EP featuring favorites like Matrixxman and many others. We invited him to break down the tools he used for it's creation for the latest installment of My Toolbox.

Words and photos by Wigbert

Wigbert

I was disappointed with all my previous monitor speakers and there was always something in the sound quality which I didn’t like. So, I decided to get a big step up and as I listened to the ATC speaker, my heart started pumping. It was a new world of listening for me, and I immediately knew that this is what I wanted. The sound quality and stereo image are gorgeous. It’s true, superlinear, and pure joy.

I used this lovely instrument across my whole album “Distorted Matter”. It’s one of my favorite synths I have in my studio. It sounds amazing and you can do everything with it. The Moog One so versatile and the sound character can be modern and vintage as well. You get not only one synth, you can use or layer three individual sounds simultaneously.

The first time I explored this module was at the famous modular shop in Berlin about 7 years ago. I was blown away by the sound quality and all the possibilities of the Filter module. It’s very clean and perfect for Techno in my opinion. It’s not only a filter, you can also use it as a sound source to play melodies in the RES mode or creating kick with high resonating self-oscillation of the filter. Unfortunately the end of January 2021, the creator Wowa Cwejman passed away – R.I.P.

Eventide H8000 Multichannel Effects System

Eventide H8000 Multichannel Effects System



Using Eventide effects is the way to go in my productions. The effect algorithms are legendary and it has this amazing depth in sound quality which I don’t reach with plugins. Plugins are very, very good these days, but this kind of hardware is different. Maybe it’s because of the own circuitry and converters. Everything begins to shine if you run it thru this box.

The Multiclock is not the most exciting thing in the studio, but is an essential tool and helps that all machines stay in sync. It’s very important that my creative flow will not be disturbed by any technical issues or sync problems. It has also some nice features, like the shuffle knobs. So you can offset the sync and shape a certain groove of a sequence in my modular system for example. Also, It has some more LFO possibilities with a new update, but I didn’t try it yet.