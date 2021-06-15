Producer Spotlight - Zen And The Art of Gear Protection, Meet The New UNISON Case For Maschine+ and MK3

Analog Cases has just added another addition to their amazing UNISON line of cases specially designed to fit the Native Instruments Maschine+ and MK3.

Can you feel the Zen of knowing that your Maschine+ or MK3 is fully protected with the new UNISON Hardcase from Analog Cases?

If you are a Maschine user then you know how wonderfully portable this unit is and what a great tool it is for creating in more unconventional spaces. Analog Cases has just launched their latest UNISON case specifically designed for the Maschine+ and MK3 units.

Now that travel restrictions are starting to ease up and more festivals and shows are happening again, protecting your gear on the go just got relevant again. We got our hands on this latest edition and took our Maschine+ down to Union Station and up into the Rockies on a camping trip. The svelt case, ample storage, and laser tight fit were perfect for transporting our instrument with ample room for cables and power supply.

More on their UNISON line in the video below and specifics about the latest edition for Maschine+ and MK3 below.

Secure it with keys, keep your unwanted mitts off your gear.

The UNISON Case for the Native Instruments MASCHINE+ is the ultimate travel solution for the stand-alone beat-making workstation. The UNISON Cases are 1/3rd the weight of traditional flight cases, and this one is made to fit the MASCHINE+ dimensions perfectly. Never worry about traveling with your MASCHINE Plus ever again!



Why choose Analog Cases?

What sets Analog Cases apart from the other cases aside from their rugged yet feather weight construction is their attention to detail. The UNISON case features two side cut-outs flanking the slot for the MASCHINE+, giving you enough space for the power supply and cables, while making it easy to remove your MASCHINE+ from the case. There is an additional storage space underneath your MASCHINE+, which can be used to store a battery pack for mobile beat making or other accessories (see photo above).

All UNISON Cases have a metal aluminum outer frame, protecting your gear from any drops or impacts. They have included metal latches on the UNISON Cases to prevent the case from accidentally opening during transport. You can also lock the latches to prevent your MASCHINE+ from being used without your approval (see pic above).

They have even added padding on the handle to make carrying your MASCHINE+ as comfortable as possible.

Specifications+