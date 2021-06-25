You can listen to and download SAULT's new album for the next 99 days and then it will be gone.

NINE Cover Art Bandcamp

UK collective SAULT has released a fleeting new album NINE that will only be available online for the next 99 days. Following their two seminal albums last year, the quasi-anonymous group delivers another project without much promo or fanfare.

NINE is built around little segments of spoken word either at the end of songs or as full tracks to help situate the mood and ideas being explored on this record. NINE still has a lot of the soul and funk of their previous work, examining the inequities of the world around them.

SAULT were an important part of the musical fabric of 2020, releasing some of the best politically charged, soulful music of the year. They carry that tradition into 2021.

Listen to the project below and purchase or download the LP here.