Sennheiser's New Mics and Content Creator Kits Are Perfect for Vloggers and Content Creators On The Move

If you shoot content on your phone or even a small DSLR or Mirrorless camera, these mics are perfect for your content hustle.

Sennheiser is synonymous with great-sounding mics and some of the industry's best headphones, so it's exciting to see them offering up the mobile content creator some great options in mics and complete portable kits.

Enter the MKE 200 Mobile Kit, MKE 400 (also available as a kit), and the XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit

MKE 200 Mobile Kit (MSRP $129.95)

This kit, and the others in this lineup, are designed for vloggers and content creators that need a more agile setup and use their smartphone as their primary tool or even a smaller mirrorless camera. The MKE 200 Mobile Kit comes with just about everything you need aside from a small light, which is something they should consider adding - in the meantime, check out Lume Cube.

What you do get is the Sennheiser's MKE 200 directional on-camera microphone, Two cables for camera and smartphone/tablet connectivity, a Smartphone Clamp, and a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. All of this stows very quickly into a hip pack or small backpack, making it perfect for those looking to be a little less conspicuous or get set up quickly, aka "run and gun" style shooting.

MKE 200 Mic - This is the lower-tier mic in the lineup, but it still sounds quite good for the price. Sennheiser has considered that many end-users will be shooting outside; thus, they built in the windscreen and shock mount to reduce noise - which is a nice touch.

Small & Light - This little mic is only 1.7 ounces and 2.7" long. You will barely know it's there. The integral shoe mount lets you easily mount it on the clamp's cold shoe mount or your camera's hot shoe.

The Right Sound Pickup For The Job - The MKE 200 is a directional mic which means that the sound it is picking up is what is happening right in front of it. The super-cardioid polar pattern helps keep the right sound coming in and the noise out. So you are going to sound lightyears better than your camera/phone's onboard mic.

The Right Cables For the Job - The 200's 3.5mm output port allows you to connect to various devices easily. The two cables each feature a locking 3.5mm TRS plug on one end that prevents it from disconnecting in run and gun situations. You are getting two because one is compatible with your standard TRS hookup for your DSLR, Mirrorless, etc., and the other has a TRRS plug for phones/tablets (iPhone users will need the 3.5 TRRS to the Lightning adaptor).

No Battery! - This little guy doesn't need a battery; it simply pulls power from your smartphone or camera. This bit sounds minor, but it's just one less thing to worry about in your workflow - which can be helpful in fast and furious shooting conditions.

The Smartphone Clamp - This is a sturdy and well-built clamp and will hold your smartphone in both a portrait and landscape orientation. The clamp will also thread into the PIXI tripod or any other tripod you want to use.

The Manfrotto PIXI Tripod - This is the go-to mini tripod for many content creators, and Manfrotto has done an excellent job with it. It's compact, sturdy, and has a locking ball head that allows you to easily adjust your phone to get the proper position.

Summary: If you are on a budget but still need to up the overall quality of your work, this kit is a good place to start. From lining up your shot to better stability, you will notice your content getting better right away, along with a significant sound improvement. This kit is an excellent investment for the entry-level vlogger, videographer, journalist, etc. The only other thing you might need is a small light like a Lume Cube for low-light shooting.

Key Features

Mobile Kit ideal for vloggers and content creators on the move

MKE 200 microphone features an integrated windscreen and shock mount

Smartphone Clamp with cold shoe mount offers portrait or landscape orientation

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod features push-button locking ball head for desired placement

Durably constructed components built to withstand daily use

MKE 400 Mic (MSRP $199) - The MKE 400 is the next level up from the 200 and was designed for a more experienced user that needs more features and functionality. The 400 is similar to the 200 in that it is a directional mic, has built-in wind protection, and integrated shock absorption to reduce unwanted noise. The 400 starts to show its stripes is the extra functionality that justifies the 2x cost - so if you are serious about getting serious, you might bypass the 200 and go for the 400 MKE, which also comes in a similar kit.

Three-Step Sensitivity Switch - This functionality lets you dial in the sensitivity for the type of audio you are recording, so you can get the best possible distortion-free sound.

Cables and Monitoring - The 400 features the two separate coiled cables that will work with your DSLR/Mirrorless camera as well as your smartphone or tablet. Where you get the edge with the 400 is that there is a headphone input that allows you to monitor your audio as you are filming. This feature is an absolute must for anyone shooting professionally or considering a professional path. No more spoiled audio, as we like to say, "know before you flow."

Summary - If you are a prosumer, budding professional, or pro that needs a good mic for run and gun types of content - the MKE 400 is a great value. You get highly directional sound, windscreen, and suspension to mitigate handling noise and the ability to gauge the mic's sensitivity for different situations via the 3-step switch. You also have a headphone out so you can monitor your sound to make sure it sounds perfect before you shoot, great for those using mobile devices or those without headphone outs on their cameras.

Features

Compact, highly directional, super-cardioid shotgun microphone for isolated and enhanced in-camera audio

Integrated wind protection and internal suspension mount to minimize handling noise

Built-in low-cut filter and 3-step sensitivity switch for added flexibility and control in any environment

Integrated headphone output jack with volume adjustment for audio monitoring

Interchangeable 3.5 mm TRS and TRRS connectivity for DSLR/M cameras or mobile devices

Automatically powers on/off when connected to DSLR/M cameras

Also available as the MKE 400 Mobile Kit, including MKE 400 microphone, Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, and Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod

XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit (MSRP $99.95)

This kit comes with the same accessories as the MKE 200 listed above but features an XS Lave USB-C mic instead of an on-camera mic. This type of setup is great for journalists who want to interview subjects off camera and on camera vloggers that want crisp sound with minimal ambient noise.

The XS Lav features an omnidirectional clip-on microphone with a 2-meter long cable, so it's plenty long enough to interview subjects or use on-camera yourself. The Lav mic is a USB-C which will unfortunately not work with iPhones, just smartphones with a USB-C port.

The XS Lav can also be used with your computer, so you can sound great and be hands-free when you are doing Zoom calls, live streaming, etc.

Summary: If you are doing a lot of single-person interviews or on-camera stuff solo as a vlogger personality, this is the kit to go with. It's inexpensive, also works for other applications like Zooms, and will make you or your subject sound a lot better on camera.

Features