Shura Shares Summer-Funk Filled Remixed Of Jimmy Smash’s "August"

English songwriter and production genius Shura has stepped up to remix one of our favorite EP’s so far this year, bringing her own twist to "August" by Jimmy Smash. The original was a catchy piece of alt-pop 80’s nostalgia, but Shura has brought out an undeniable level of funk to proceedings.

After the release of her debut album Nothing’s Real gained her critical appreciation and a loyal fanbase worldwide, Shura has consistently gone back to her passion for remixing. Over the years she’s taken on projects for Jessie Ware, Pumarosa, Tegan & Sarah and Mabes, among others. This new remix of "August," might be some of her finest work yet. Full of intricate percussion details and layered horn sections, it’s an instant festival selection.

Listen in full below.

