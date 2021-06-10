Space Afrika Detail New Album 'Honest Labour' On Dais Records
Buzzing Manchester / Berlin duo Space Afrika have announced a new album Honest Labour. Comprised of Joshua Inyang and Joshua Tarelle, the pair released a mixtape hybtwibt? last year that helped put them on the map.
The experimental ambient and downtempo duo expand their sonic offering with Honest Labour using guitars, vocal features, classical strings and more.
The album title is a reference to a patriarch from Inyang’s Nigerian family tree. “Ultimately this is a homage to U.K. energy, and an album about love and loss,” explains Space Afrika.
Earlier this week, they released a new EP Untitled (To Describe You) and their debut album Somewhere Decent To Live arrived in 2018.
The first single from the album “B£E” featuring blackhaine is out now. Honest Labour will be released on August 27 via Dais Records. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-order the LP here.
Tracklist:
A1. yyyyyy2222
A2. indigo grit ft. guest
A3. lose you beau
A4. solemn
A5. lv
A6. preparing the perfect response ~
A7. ny interlude
A8. rings ft. guest
A9. noise sweet
A10. B£E ft. blackhaine
B1. like orchids
B2. meet me at sachas
B3. u ft. kinseyLloyd
B4. —
B5. girl scout cookies ft. Bianca Scout
B6. ladybird drone
B7. with your touch
B8. strength ft. LA Timpa
B9. honest labour