Space Afrika Detail New Album 'Honest Labour' On Dais Records

Following an EP this week, the buzzing Manchester / Berlin duo have announced a new album, with the first single "B£E” out now.

Space Afrika Chloe Magdelaine / Timon Benson

Buzzing Manchester / Berlin duo Space Afrika have announced a new album Honest Labour. Comprised of Joshua Inyang and Joshua Tarelle, the pair released a mixtape hybtwibt? last year that helped put them on the map.

The experimental ambient and downtempo duo expand their sonic offering with Honest Labour using guitars, vocal features, classical strings and more.

The album title is a reference to a patriarch from Inyang’s Nigerian family tree. “Ultimately this is a homage to U.K. energy, and an album about love and loss,” explains Space Afrika.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Earlier this week, they released a new EP Untitled (To Describe You) and their debut album Somewhere Decent To Live arrived in 2018.

The first single from the album “B£E” featuring blackhaine is out now. Honest Labour will be released on August 27 via Dais Records. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-order the LP here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

A1. yyyyyy2222

A2. indigo grit ft. guest

A3. lose you beau

A4. solemn

A5. lv

A6. preparing the perfect response ~

A7. ny interlude

A8. rings ft. guest

A9. noise sweet

A10. B£E ft. blackhaine

B1. like orchids

B2. meet me at sachas

B3. u ft. kinseyLloyd

B4. —

B5. girl scout cookies ft. Bianca Scout

B6. ladybird drone

B7. with your touch

B8. strength ft. LA Timpa

B9. honest labour