Spotlight: CASSIMM - The Glitch

This new tune from CASSIMM is for dancing.

Luke Curtis

London-based producer CASSIMM has released his new single “The Glitch.” CASSIMM has released music on labels like Downtown Underground, Stereo Productions, Milk & Sugar and Glasgow Underground over his young, but already promising career thus far. “The Glitch” sees him land on Australian label Brook Gee Records.

“The Glitch” is a sturdy, dancefloor-focused tech-house tune ready for a summer (or winter) of dancing. The single is out now wherever you get your music here and stream it below.