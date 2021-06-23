Spotlight: Check Out This CDJ-3000 Masterclass from Pioneer DJ

Have you been on the fence about getting some new CDJ-3000s, this video will show you all the great new features of the flagship media player from Pioneer DJ.

So as things are starting to get back to normal, we see events happening again, and it looks like 2022 will see festival season roaring back. During the pandemic, something big happened in the world of DJ gear; the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 was released, once again setting the bar for their flagship player. This latest model will soon be the standard player that you see at most top clubs and festivals. So if you are a regular touring or working DJ, this probably will be the player you will be encountering out in the wild very soon. The interface is not all that different, and the jump from 2000 NXS2 to 3000 is not terribly difficult, but there are some insanely great new features you will want to be up on.

The video below will take you through some of the key new features of the CDJ-3000 and how they can improve your performance as a DJ. Coming in at $2299, these players are an investment but one worth making as the industry-standard starts to shift. Also below are some of the key new features broken out for you one by one.

A New Dimension

Enhance your creative power with our evolved flagship multi player, the CDJ-3000. This robust unit is powered by a new MPU and packed with specially developed high-quality components and innovative features.

KEY FEATURES

Enhanced performance and rock-solid stability

Have faith in the decks. As well as expanded creative options, the CDJ-3000 brings even more stability and reliability to your setup.

Enhanced audio design

Pioneer DJ has poured more than 25 years' worth of experience into creating the ultimate DJ sound, which faithfully reproduces the audio of each track as the producer intended it to be heard while also reflecting the most intricate details of your performance.

9-inch, high-resolution touch screen

With its bigger and clearer touch screen, they have added extra info, shortcuts, and buttons for useful features such as Playlist and Search. Customize the info you want, set your own preferences, and swipe to navigate. The improved workflow makes track browsing easier.

Key Sync and Key Shift

Hit the Key Sync button, and the CDJ-3000 will automatically adjust the key of the next track to match the one on the master deck, helping you craft a smooth and harmonic mix. With Key Shift on the touch screen, you can manually shift the key of a track up or down.

The smoothest-ever jog wheel yet on a CDJ

Effortlessly scratch and smoothly bend the pitch of tracks. The engineers at Pioneer DJ have redesigned the jog wheel so it feels slicker than ever, with a reduced touch latency. The LCD screen in the center shows playhead position and artwork for a quick visual reminder of loaded tracks.

Rebuilt range-leading performance interface

Get hands-on with the redesigned controls and new features of the CDJ-3000 – all arranged in a way that lets you play the CDJ like it's a musical instrument.

Flexible performance options

Play rekordbox-analyzed music from USB drives via Export mode. Connect a laptop with USB-HID control to use Link Export or use Performance mode for free. Or connect your iPhone to the CDJ-3000 via a USB cable with a Lightning to USB3 Camera Adapter (sold separately) and mix from rekordbox for iOS.

Sync sound and visuals for better performances

You can sync lighting, video displays, and pyrotechnics in real-time with audio played on the CDJ-3000, enabling you to craft more engaging performances.

djay PRO AI for Mac

The CDJ-3000 supports USB-HID control of Algoriddim's djay PRO AI for Mac. Browse your djay PRO AI playlists plus the catalogs of linked streaming services.