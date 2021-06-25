Spotlight: Peter Brown - Be Mine

Barcelona based DJ and producer Peter Brown drops his scintillating new house single "Be Mine."

Peter Brown Alexandre Domingo

Barcelona based DJ and producer Peter Brown has released a new single “Be Mine” on Australian label, Brook Gee Records. Brown has dropped tracks on labels like Toolroom, Hotfingers, Spinnin', Ministry of Sound, Zulu and Pacha and now unveils “Be Mine.”

Peter Brown creates a vibey house track with a vocal sample demanding you dance alongside someone special, a well-crafted and layered synth-melody and punchy drums to drive this one home.

“Be Mine” is available now on select DSPs exclusively for the next two weeks. It will be available on all other DSPs after that. Stream it below now.