Spotlight: Watch DJ Jazzy Jeff Destroy This Set On the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer

The flagship scratch style mixer in the Pioneer DJ arsenal is a beast and the perfect tool for any creative DJ.

Watching DJ Jazzy Jeff using this mixer is like watching a highly skilled chef use an exceptional cooking knife, it all looks effortless. Pay close attention to how he uses the effects to make transitions between totally different genres, what would be abrupt cuts are now smooth blends and feel considerably more fluid. Whether it's a simple scratch cut out, or letting a track echo out into oblivion, it's like watching someone doing a musical jigsaw puzzle to create one cohesive mix.

The secret to being effective with a mixer like the DJM-S11 is learning to use the tools and effects in moderation. DJJJ never overdoes it, he just peppers it to perfection and lets the music speak and the mixes mesmerize and astound. How'd he even think to up that track with that?

Whether you are a mash-up DJ, a live remixer, creative powerhouse DJ, a pure scratch DJ, or a bit of all them - the DJM-S11 can take your performance and creativity to new heights. This flagship mixer from Pioneer DJ is the ultimate tool for creative DJing, just watch DJ Jazzy Jeff do his thing in the above mix if you need some proof. Below are some more info and specs.

Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer (Front) Pioneer DJ

The DJM-S11 is a 2-channel, 4-deck control battle mixer that enhances various elements from its predecessor, the DJM-S9, and offers a good chunk of brand-new features to help you perform more freely with Serato DJ Pro or rekordbox.

Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer (Back) Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer Pioneer DJ

Key Features

Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer

Customizable touch screen

A 4.3-inch customizable touch screen gives all the information you need. Browse tracks, check waveforms, and dynamically change the texture of the music with TOUCH FX. With Touch MIDI you can directly control functions in your DJ software without touching your laptop.

More Effects Baby - The new expanded effects section lets you be more creative than ever before

Level up your sets with 22 Beat FX, including the new Fader Pitch and Helix. Smooth Echo is a new effect that you can automatically engage when you move the faders or hit the pads you’ve assigned as triggers.

Improved Performance Pads

The 8 Performance Pads are bigger, making them easier to hit in energetic battles. In Serato DJ Pro, use Combo Pad mode to combine up to 4 different pad modes at once, and use Scratch Bank to call up assigned scratch samples by just tapping a pad.

Enhanced MAGVEL FADER PRO

PDJ has enhanced the feeling of the MAGVEL FADER PRO and boosted its vertical rigidity by 30 percent. This means you can scratch with more confidence, while the tougher coating around the crossfader area reduces wear and tear.

Crystal-clear sound quality

The DJM-S11 inherits the raw and high-density sound from the DJM-900NXS2 thanks to studio-quality 64-bit mixing and dithering processing inside the DSP, and a low-jitter clock circuit and 32bit high-quality D/A converter in the master output section.