Spotlight: Watch Rudimental Break Down Their No. 1 Hit Track "Feel The Love" for Point Blank

Rudimental explain how the track came to fruition, detailing the demoing process, the emotions behind the song and their favorite parts of "Feel The Love."

For this exclusive masterclass, Point Blank teamed up with the UK band, Rudimental, to unveil the magic behind their hit track, "Feel The Love."

Having signed to Asylum Records, Atlantic Records and Black Butter Records, releasing numerous UK chart-topping hits, playing global sell-out shows and been nominated for a Mercury Prize, as well as winning several awards such as the Brit Award and the MOBO Award for Best Album, Rudimental are undoubtedly one of the most successful acts to come out of the UK in the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The band’s John Newman-featuring track, "Feel The Love," was an instant hit, debuting at number-one on the UK Singles Chart. Since its release back in 2012 as the second single from their debut album, Home, "Feel The Love" sits comfortably at a cool 96 million views on YouTube alone. The track was destined to be a hit, fusing soulful vocals and melodies with tear-out drum and bass beats and blistering basslines.

Want in-depth insights into music production or DJing, singing, songwriting, music business and more? Then check out Point Blank’s London, Online and Los Angeles programs. Plus, get 25% off selected London, Online and LA courses before their offer ends on June 30th with the codes: LONDON25, ONLINE25 and LA25.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the video, Rudimental explain how the track came to fruition, detailing the demoing process, the emotions behind the song and their favorite parts of "Feel The Love." They fire up the Logic project file, running through the most iconic instruments in the track and the plugins they used to make them sound so tight, before showcasing how they made the hyperactive drums, using looping, sampling and original hits. Finally, the artists talk about how this one track changed their lives and paved the way for them to become household names within both the underground electronic music scenes and the mainstream.

This is a sponsored post