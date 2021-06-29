The Bug Details New Album 'Fire' On Ninja Tune, Shares Single "Clash"

The Bug Caroline Lessire

Kevin Martin aka The Bug will release his first album under the moniker in seven years later this summer titled Fire. Each song has a feature on it, with some of the artists including Flowdan, Roger Robinson, Moor Mother, Manga Saint Hilare, Irah & Daddy Freddy. The new single “Clash” with Logan has been released.

The album was shaped by 2020, the lack of gigs and the dystopian nightmare that unfolded.

“2020 was the worst dystopian nightmares made real - part of me was panic-stricken, the other part of me was ‘how am I going to stay sane? I’ve got to support 4 people and it might be YEARS before I play shows - this was at the back of my mind making the album. Just to keep calm I got into making solo albums which was meditative, got me back in touch with myself and enabled me to rebuild my studio which kept me working and helped me keep my head straight. It was crucial because I’ve realized through life that what keeps me grounded is music,” explains Martin.

He wanted the MCs on this record to capture that feeling.

“I used to think I wanted to bury myself in NOW, reality, sensation, information but as time’s gone on I’ve realized I want to actually make a parallel world in sound - the studio gave me an escape from just how fucked up the world was last year. That feeling of external chaos but really questioning yourself internally is something that all the MCs, in different ways, reflect on Fire. And I feel I’ve grown - making music not just as an egotistical pursuit but to support my family has meant I’ve stopped overthinking things. We KNEW when tracks were finished and loosening my maniacal control over the music, letting it breathe and come together more naturally. That’s something I think you can hear throughout the album.”

Fire will be released on August 27 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order here. This is his first solo album since 2014's Angels & Devils. In 2020 he collaborated with Dis Fig on their LP In Blue.

Tracklist:

1. The Fourth Day (feat. Roger Robinson)

2. Pressure (feat. Flowdan)

3. Demon (feat. Irah)

4. Vexed (feat. Moor Mother)

5. Clash (feat. feat. Logan)

6. War (feat. Nazamba)

7. How bout dat (feat. FFSYTHO)

8. Bang (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)

9. Hammer (feat. Flowdan)

10. Ganja Baby (feat. Daddy Freddy)

11. Fuck Off (feat. feat. Logan)

12. Bomb (feat. Flowdan)

13. High Rise (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)

14. The Missing (feat. Roger Robinson)