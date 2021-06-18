The Prodigy Release "Breathe" Remix With RZA & René LaVice

The remix of the seminal 1996 track is lifted from the ninth 'Fast & Furious' film's soundtrack.

The Prodigy Andy Cotterill

The Prodigy have released a remix of their seminal 1996 track “Breathe” with RZA and René LaVice. The track is being used for the upcoming ninth Fast & Furious film, F9.

Titled the Liam H & René LaVice Re-Amp, RZA takes over the vocals with a slightly different sounding instrumental. The chugging electro-punk melody from the original is still there as a familiar presence. Maybe this will make you feel like flipping cars and being with family.

Check out the song below and get it here. F9 will arrive in theaters next week in the US.