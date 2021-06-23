Tomorrowland Officially Cancels 2021 Festival After Government Denies Permits

Tomorrowland Courtesy of PR

The 2021 edition of Tomorrowland has officially been cancelled. The move comes after Belgian officials canceled the festival’s permits last week due to COVID-19.

Tomorrowland had hoped to avoid a cancellation for a second straight year by moving the festival to end of August and the beginning of September, but the event has been cancelled.

The festival released a statement today saying, “It is with heavy heart that our organization must announce that the 16th edition of Tomorrowland Belgium cannot take place in 2021. The entire team fought till the end and did everything in its powers to write a new chapter in the history of Tomorrowland.”

Government officials gathered last week to announce that the festival couldn’t go forward due to concerns about COVID, especially the Delta variant that is becoming dominant in many countries around the world and is more infectious than previous variants.

Jeroen Baert (N-VA), mayor van Boom, said at a press conference via DJ Mag: "We are concerned about the health situation. We bear a great moral responsibility. I would find it difficult if there were victims due to a local corona outbreak. That is why we cannot approve this application now. The experts have been very clear to us, we can't ignore that."

Tomorrowland shared the following statement with DJ Mag at the time expressing their concern over the potential decision to cancel.

“No Tomorrowland for the second year in a row would in any case be a huge disaster for our company, but also for the more than 1500 suppliers involved, many freelancers and our thousands of employees. We are still 100% prepared to organize everything as professionally as possible if the epidemiological situation allows, and to celebrate a great end of the summer together with our visitors.”

The festival will still host a digital event, Tomorrowland: Around The World, on July 16-17.

Tomorrowland has announced dates for next year over two weekends.

Weekend 1: Friday, July 22, 2022 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Weekend 2: Friday, July 29, 2022 – Sunday, July 31, 2022