TSHA Announces New Ninja Tune EP 'OnlyL,' Shares Summery Title Track

TSHA has announced a new EP titled OnlyL that will be released later this summer on Ninja Tune. She has released the title track today that features vocals from NIMMO. This is another slice of summery house music from TSHA just right for the season.

The three-track EP will arrive on August 27 via Ninja Tune, with the vinyl version arriving with the previously released track “Sister.”

Tracklist:

1. OnlyL feat. NIMMO
2. I Know
3. Power
4. Sister (vinyl)

