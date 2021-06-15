Tycho Launching Career-Spanning, Audio-Visual ISO50 Event Series In Brooklyn This July

Tycho Photo: Tycho

Tycho is launching a new event series ISO50 (the name of his photography and a few other handles), where he will bring together a bunch of other artists he admires together for a one-night show. What makes it special though is that his set incorporates music from the three Tycho eras (Past is Prologue era, trilogy albums, Weather) with “immersive audio-visual experience featuring 360 degree projection mapping.”

The first gig will take place on July 23 at Brooklyn Mirage with RAC, Roosevelt, Heathered Pearls, Com Truise and Nitemoves. These are all artists who have collaborated, remixed, toured with Tycho or been a part of Tycho’s sunrise Burning Man DJ set.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is the first event in the series. Pre-sale tickets become available Thursday, June 17 at 10am EST with the code sunset.