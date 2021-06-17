Tyler, The Creator's New Album 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' Will Be Released Next Week

The first single from Tyler, The Creator "LUMBERJACK" has been released.
Tyler, The Creator has announced his new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST will be released next week on June 25th. He has released the first track from the project “LUMBERJACK,” along with a music video.

The rapper initially teased the album last week with billboards around the world in LA, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver that referenced the album title and led fans to a mysterious hotline. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator's 2019 Grammy-winning album IGOR.

The album will also be accompanied by new merch included in two different CD/poster/t-shirt box sets and two different cassette / poster / t-shirt box sets, in addition to a limited amount of à la carte CDs and cassettes available as well. Purchase them at callmeifyougetlost.com.

More details on the album aren’t available yet, but with only eight days until this thing drops, expect them soon.

tyler, the creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Cover

