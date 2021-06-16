Weedsday Playlist: LAKE GRADE Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Lake Grade Napa Valley Fumé

Nestled above San Francisco sits LAKE GRADE’s picturesque sun-grown farm, in a tiny town that boomed in the ‘60s and has always had a successful track record at producing high-quality agriculture products. Lake County boasts some of the cleanest air in California, where the sun shines bright, and plants enjoy the high UV light. Seeds are hand selected and turn into trees that can grow up to 16’ feet tall. LAKE GRADE’s buds are terpene rich and are sure to pack a punch.

To go with a sun-grown cannabis brand, we’ve asked LAKE GRADE what they would sound like if it were a playlist, and the results are what you’d expect for this Weedsday — High Standards, NorCal Vibes, and AAA Grade.

1. Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Plug into life in the fast lane; you’re cruising with the top down, wearing your favorite shirt and sneakers, and Fleetwood Mac is blasting like there’s no tomorrow. We love to jam, we love to reminisce, and more importantly, we love smooth music. Fleetwood Mac made the list because of the stimulated and balanced feeling you capture while the music flows in one ear and out the other.

2. Notorious BIG - Hypnotize featuring Pam Long

Turn the music up, it’s time to get out, dance, and elevate the entire room. Hypnotize is an all-around classic that truly brings out the 90’s feels and makes you feel like a million bucks no matter where the bass is laid. Capture that feeling of spitting rhymes on the stoop of your apartment. We press play on The Notorious BIG and instantly get that uplifting, euphoric and cerebral sensation. RIP Biggie Smalls. “Biggie Biggie Smalls is the Illist!”

3. ODESZA - Across The Room Featuring Leon Bridges

Are you going or coming from Coachella? Nothing makes you feel like ODESZA does as you put on your festival attire and get pumped up with your festie-bestie. Fill up on the feels of the summer music season as the sun is going down and you wake up in this song. Take a deep breath and smell the pine trees of Bonnaroo all around you where it comes full circle. We get the feeling of true balance, wholeness and being centered.

4. Kid Francescoli - Moon

Surprise, surprise! Nothing mainstream here. Humble, strong, powerful, and sometimes it might be the perfect song to make you think and put you to sleep. Get relaxed with Kid Franscecoli and drop into this track. We often feel this to be the perfect mix for the end of the day when you want to unwind and pull back from the hectic world surrounding you. Step out of reality and dive into your mind.

5. Jack Johnson - Banana Pancakes

Did you just wake up to your favorite person ever in the kitchen making you breakfast? Well, this song goes without saying and the feelings match. If only we had a little bit of bud to wake and bake with… Banana Pancakes hits us in the heart and provides a powerful visual to the calming and balanced feeling we get while listening. Turn up to turn down and melt into your favorite place with this one.