Weedsday Playlist: Paradiso Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Emily Eizen

Across five-acres in California’s Central Coast, Paradiso is a passage to the faraway where tropicalia meets modern artistry, united by the positive forces of cannabis. Woman owned, and supported by life-long friends, Paradiso bring passion for the craft with coveted genetics, exquisite strains and terpene profiles for sun-soaked days.

We asked the Paradiso team to curate this week’s Weedsday Playlist, and they shared the inspiration behind their chosen beats: “We made this mix all instrumental because nothing is more awkward than trying to pay attention to what someone is saying when you're kicked back relaxing with a doobie.”

Enjoy tunes from Tarika Blue, Air, Cal Tjader and more!

1. John Cameron - Half Forgotten Daydreams

This is one of those chill tracks that allows your mind to wander off to a distant island where all your worries melt away. Welcome to your much-deserved break.



2. Tarika Blue - Dreamflower

We discovered this hidden gem after it was sampled by J Dilla and Erykah Badu. It's calming and beautiful and works perfectly in conjunction with a doobie. Now, we're smokin'!



3. Menahan Street Band - Midnight Morning

This mellow funk instrumental is a great background to smoke and chat to — but if everyone suddenly gets quiet for no reason, there's thoughtful instrumentation and great production to entertain you.

4. Air - Modular Mix

By this point in the sesh you might be experiencing a chill body high and this song will warm your soul. It's the equivalent of opening the windows and letting the sunshine in.

5. Cal Tjader - Aquarius

This is your gentle transition back into reality. There's something about the sound of a vibraphone that is so magical and nice to listen to. You may recognize it, as A Tribe Called Quest sampled it.