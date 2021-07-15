The 15 Best House Tracks of June 2021

Kerri Chandler Courtesy of Ninja Tune PR

Just when it seemed the living legends of house were starting to fade away, June of 2021 showed us otherwise. Sandy Rivera, JT Donaldson, Miguel Migs, and Kerri Chandler all dropped some of the best tunes the genre had to offer this past month.

1. "YOU" - KERRI CHANDLER [CIRCOLOCO RECORDS]

When it comes to pure, unfiltered house music, Kerri Chandler is one of the best out there to ever do it. Not only that, he's a pioneer of the genre and he's still holding it down with outstanding productions like this one which he's contributed to the first edition of Circo Loco's brand new record label.

2. "WE ARE CHOICES" - LOVE WILL SAY NO [DIRT CREW RECORDINGS]

Love Will Say No is a rarely used moniker by an unknown Italian producer who has provided five varied, yet outstanding dance tunes for Dirt Crew Recordings, including this evocative one titled, "We Are Choices."

3. "REJOICE WITH ME (I NEED YOU)" - ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY [SHALL NOT FADE]

Adelphi Music Factory is the biggest deal to hit house music since Disclosure jumped on the scene about a decade ago. Every single production of theirs is an explosive, uncompromising floor-filler. "Rejoice With Me" is no exception whatsoever and neither are the other tunes on their Electric Arc Furnace E.P. via Shall Not Fade.

4. "THE CHURCH'" - RAMPA [CIRCOLOCO RECORDS]

Yet another brilliant tune from Rampa and it's featured on the Blue edition of Circo Loco's inaugural release in partnership with video game creator, Rockstar Games.

5. "STAY INSIDE (SANDY RIVERA EXTENDED REMIX)" - JT DONALDSON FEAT. LIV.E [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

This 2019 gem from JT Donaldson gets a re-release on Classic Music Company, which includes this sublime remix by the one and only, Sandy Rivera!

6. "MOVING RHYTHMS" - ROBBIE DOHERTY [PIV]

Brazilian house vibes circa 2001 on this one courtesy of Irish producer, Robbie Doherty.

7. "DAYS OF NOTHING" - LOVE WILL SAY NO [DIRT CREW RECORDINGS]

In addition to Love Will Say No's "We Are Choices" here on the chart, "Days Of Nothing" deserves a spot as well. It's driving kick and guitar licks will easily turn the party up a few notches.

8. "I DO" - ROBBIE DOHERTY [PIV]

Also included on Robbie Doherty's Moving Rhythms EP is this delectable slice of deep house he calls, "I Do."

9. "A NIGHT LIKE THIS (MIHAI POPOVICIU REMIX)" - STEVE BUG [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]

Leading off the final edition of Poker Flat's 20 year anniversary remix series is Mihai Popoviciu's excellent makeover of Steve Bug's 2001 tune, "A Night Like This."

10. "FRENCH PLAN" - BEN RAU [INKAL]

Ben Rau dropped six releases in on his label, INKAL in 2019 and he's back with his seventh release in 2021 with this disco heater that will definitely go off this summer.

11. "BEAT" - ENDOR [SOLID GROOVES RECORDS]

Tech house producer, Endor is back in the house chart with this infectious debut on none other than Solid Grooves!

12. "CHASING PAPER" - MARK HAWKINS [HUDD TRAXX]

Hudd Traxx is celebrating 15 years in the biz with a nine track package, which features this very charming number by none other than Mark Hawkins, aka Marquis Hawkes!

13. "YEAH YEAH" - VOLKODER [SPINNIN' DEEP]

Brazilian producer, Volkoder has been pumping out one hot tune after another for over ten years now and this latest one of his on Spinnin' Deep keeps his decade long streak going.

14. "CHASING TIME" - MIGUEL MIGS FEAT. SAMANTHA JAMES [SOULFURIC DEEP]

For those that don't know, Miguel Migs is one of the best to ever do it. In the very late '90s he, along with a few other from San Francisco crafted a sound that was gentle enough for relaxing by the pool and still groovy enough for the club. Here he is in 2021 still doing his thing arguably better than ever with his 5th studio album. The tune is titled, "Chasing Time" and it features the silky, sensual vocals of Samantha James.

15. "HELP YO SELF" - JITWAM & TEYMORI [STUDIO 54 MUSIC]

Disco-funk is the name of the game on this socially conscious collaboration between Jitwam & Teymori.

Stream the chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: