The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of June 2021

June brings with it summer heat as well as refreshing new tracks making their way into mixes and dance-floors. This month we spotlight music from DJ Ruby, Nicolas Rada, Armen Miran, Etherwave, Subandrio, Around Us, Bruno Andrada, Kennedy One, and more.

DJ Ruby Courtesy of Artist

Does it feel like the year is flying by? June came and went quickly however the month's new releases are taking on some massive momentum. Check out my Top 15 Best Progressive House selections of the month then stream and share all your favorites. Turn it up!

1. "PARALLEL IN TIME (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DJ RUBY [ABORIGINAL]

A hero from the island of Malta DJ Ruby presents his first solo single in 3 years titled "Parallel in Time." Renowned for delivering flawless journey sets and a positive party vibe wherever he performs, DJ Ruby is considered a hard-working and modest person that has always matured with the scene and his latest production shows he is on top of his game. This excellent track takes listeners on a journey with a chugging groove and evolving yet curious synth work that keeps you on the edge of curiosity. Have a nice teleportation!

2. "FALL AWAY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NICOLAS RADA & ARMEN MIRAN [BALANCE MUSIC]

Producers Nicolas Rada and Armen Miran team up on this top notch new progressive release entitled "Fall Away" on the Balance Music label.

3. "LEONIDS (SUBANDRIO REMIX)" - ETHERWAVE [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

Clubsonica Records opens the summer season by welcoming Etherwave back to their label with "Leonids," along with a remix by Colombo resident Subandrio who delivers a huge interpretation atop compact beats comes a wall of shape shifting bass and effervescent phrasing. Mysterious and driving throughout, it's a heady amalgamation of sound which makes for an energetic yet atmospheric journey, elegantly melting down to pitch bending arps across a one-minute interlude, before a mystical final act puts a cap on this creative gem.

4. "UTOPIA (BRUNO ANDRADA REMIX)" - AROUND US [ONE OF A KIND]

The newly formed duo Around Us from Amsterdam has been roaming the electronic music scene for about three years now. The One Of A Kind imprint now present their beautiful single "Utopia," their first release on the label. This beautiful single was accompanied by fantastic remixes, which were commissioned by Argentine producer Bruno Andrada, who is also making his debut on the label.

5. "DRIVE (CLUB MIX)" - KENNEDY ONE [KENNEDY ONE]

Producer Kennedy One features his new original "Drive" with that hypnotic and melodic feeling of the road captured in music. This club mix cut is sure to be a favorite for progressive fans.

6. "UMDAM (NHAR REMIX)" - IRENE RADICE [MANUAL MUSIC]

Irene Radice makes her return to the scene after a few quiet years. She has re-invented her sound which is clear when listening to the Foehn EP, a release that contains two brand new originals by the Italian based artist with Venezuelan roots. In style, melodic heavyweight artist Nhar delights us with his rendition of "Umdam." This is a rework that will for sure find its way into many of the deep/melodic/progressive house DJ's sets.

7. "SNAKES AND LADDERS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NILA & TRIGGS [PANGEA RECORDINGS]

For this release, NILA teams up with his production partner Triggs (NZ) to produce the "Snakes and Ladders," a package with an inviting progressive feel and energy and a more traditional four to the floor beat, whose catchy bass line and attractive melody is sure to set the dance floor ablaze with positivity once played.

8. "OMEGA STATION (MICHAEL A REMIX)" - GEORGE ALHABEL [MANGO ALLEY]

Stretching out towards the Blue Mountains in the west of bustling Sydney, George Alhabel creates an "Omega Station." Subtle references to "Omega Station" create a new variation that finds brilliance in new aural overtones through Michael A. Familiarly dark, a powerful force of nature rises out of bassline dominance and hypnotic rhythm.

9. "DELTA WING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - IVAN ALIAGA [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

The onedotsixtwo label once again heads back to Argentina and proudly presents Ivan Aliaga with four stunning originals on his new EP that defy the young Cordoban's mere twenty one years on this earth. His original "Delta Wing" is an epic euphoric journey of a track that drives like a train and soars like an eagle.

10. "SUMMER DIVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE [HOOMIDAAS]

It’s the most present place you know. Love in abundance and a release of creativity. Breathing in the dust, the stars and the collective heart of thousands. In this essence of presence, the artist known as Weird Sounding Dude delivers his new original "Summer Dive" to the label.

11. "WHAT'S GOING ON (ORIGINAL MIX)" - TIM PENNER [MANGO ALLEY]

A cornucopia of new music, unreleased jewels and undiscovered gems glisten under the auspices of renowned artistic talent. From the north-western shores of Lake Ontario, a legendary industry figure hits new sonic heights as Tim Penner curates an unrivaled collection of aural art featuring his original "What's Going On."

12. "REMNANTS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HACOBB [MNL]

From the beautiful country of Greece, Hacobb makes his return to MNL with three timeless underground club cuts. Averse to current trends and a lot of the conceptual music out there right now, Hacobb brings back the true feeling of underground house and techno music here. Three "eyes closed and loose yourself in the moment" kind of cuts made by someone who cares- for people who care. Pure bliss!

13. "ECHOES FEAT. LAURA FREEDLAND (VOCAL MIX)" - DEE MONTERO [FUTURESCOPE]

The globally renowned artist Dee Montero returns to his Futurescope imprint this June with a brand new single entitled "Echoes" which sees Dee combine with vocalist Laura Freedland once again as he places focus on his trademark euphoric melodies, pulsating grooves and rubbery synths and bass undulate gracefully.

14. "DOWN (EXTENDED MIX)" - DEKKAI [COLORIZE (ENHANCED)]

Dekkai bring their transcendent sound to Colorize with new EP including "Down." With two EP releases on the label under their belt already, this new project showcases their resplendent sound in all its glory. They conjure moods of reflection and serenity and mix synthetic and organic sounds together to great effect across the three tracks that come together flawlessly to create a cohesive and engaging project.

15. "NINA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PAUL DEEP (AR) [MEANWHILE]

Paul Deep now comes to the meanwhile label with his in the shape of the four-track Deeper Dye EP. His original "Nina" provides cadenced percussion and a chest-thumping kick, while a juxtaposition of lighter synth motifs creates an uplifting moment. Evolving effortlessly, a sustained pad and beautifully held chord swell across the stereo spectrum at a resplendent and stripped back breakdown before rhythm and bass find their mark once more in the final stages.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud: