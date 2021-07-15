We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Its summertime!!! The season where rooftops, beaches, and terraces host the best parties across the planet. And to deliver the blissful moment with awesome tunes, We have selected the 15 best tech-house tracks of June 2021.

1. "Return To Jericho" - Darius Syrossian, Bushwacka [Crosstown Rebels]

Two of the UK's most established talents, Darius Syrossian and Bushwacka, team up on Crosstown Rebels this June on the excellent "Return To Jericho."

2. "Free" - Roland Clark, Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc [Catch & Release]

Brazilians dance music stars Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc teamed up with house music legend Roland Clark for a brand new single on Fisher's Catch & Release imprint, "Free."

3. "Heater" - Hot Since 82 [Circus Recordings]

After many years of close affiliation, Hot Since 82 makes his full debut on Circus Recordings. "Heater" is a hooky nod to authentic house music with a shivering Latin flavor.

4. "Give It to Me" - Matt Sassari [Cr2 Records]

Marseille-born DJ and producer Matt Sassari brings forward an electric, foot-stomping, and official adaptation of Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timberland's "Give It To Me."

5. "Witch Doctor" - Nic Fanciulli, John Summit [Saved Records]

Label boss Nic Fanciulli and Chicago's hottest new name in dance music John Summit team up to deliver a new tech house banger, "Witch Doctor."

6. "Laser Lass" - Jamie Jones [CircoLoco Records]

Ibiza club night CircoLoco and Rockstars Games have announced a new label, CircoLoco Records, that will feature music by Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, and more.

7. "Mi Amor" - Wade, Cloonee [CLNE]

Tech house staples Cloonee and Wade collab for the first time to deliver a vibrant dancefloor-oriented tune, "Mi Amor."

8. "Black Rain" - Stefano Ranieri [NULU ELECTRONIC]

Nulu Electronic releases a deep tech, groovy track titled "Black Rain" as the first single from the anticipated Stefano Ranieri's album.

9. "Last Night In NY (Juarez Remix)" - Supernova, Juarez [Street King]

This wonderful track is part of Street king's House of Ibiza 2021 - VA compilation, featuring Supernova, Juarez, Kerri Chandler, and many more.

10. "Faithless" - Moreno Pezzolato [Flashmob Records]

Moreno Pezzolato debuts on Flashmob Records with a real dancefloor gem.

11. "So Get Up" - VOODOO (IT) [Jackpot Records]

Voodoo presents his second official release on Jackpot Records. A new tech-house track with a message for all of us: "The end of the earth is upon us, pretty soon it will all turn to dust, 'So Get Up!'"

12. "Feel The Heat (Kyle Walker Extended Remix)" - Amy Elle, Kyle Walker [Another Rhythm UK]

UK House music talent AmyElle recruits producer Kyle Walker to remix her breakout hit "Feel The Heat."

13. "Tribal Mantra (Sllash & Doppe Remix)" - Rene Amesz, The Deepshakerz, Sllash & Doppe [Safe Music]

Romanian rising star duo Sllash & Doppe remixes one of the last year's hottest tracks, the afro tech weapon "Tribal Mantra" by Rene Amesz.

14. "Keep On Dancin" - Dimitri T Jay, Will Diamond [KluBasic plus]

Dimitry T and Will Diamond join forces to deliver this vibrant tech house tune, released on the outstanding KluBasic Plus records.

15. "Broke My Heart" - Legit Trip [Svoboda]

Legit Trip returns to his own label with another soulful, deep tech track that will "break" people's hearts on the dancefloor.

Stream the whole list here: