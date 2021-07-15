The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2021

Maceo Plex

June's chart may be loaded with hard and hypnotic techno but it's led off by two equally epic doses of the genre including the ridiculously good Maceo Plex remix of the one and only, "Insomnia" by Faithless.

1. "INSOMNIA (EPIC MIX)" - FAITHLESS, MACEO PLEX [MINISTRY OF SOUND RECORDINGS]

Once a mid '90s, stadium-sized anthem, Faithless's "Insomnia" gets revived for 2021 by Maceo Plex who's injected a whole ton of dark synth magic. The original, anthemic breakdown as well as the biblical, spoken word are left in place but Maceo's deep, dark electro touch is the star of the show this time around.

2. "MEMENTO (ADRIATIQUE REMIX)" - SHIFFER [SIAMESE]

Shiffer's Black Ballad EP this past April was rather superb on many different levels so it's no surprise that the label-bosses decided to take one of the tunes and give it their own special treatment.

3. "THE SAME DREAM" - EMPTYSHELL [CRISIS OF MAN]

On CRISIS OF MAN's 7th release, you'll find this spectacular production debut by a producer calling herself, Emptyshell. The tune is titled "The Same Dream" and its sports a classic, rave synth with raw, distorted fills on top a rocking kick drum. Turn it up and rock out or even flip it over and check out Selective Response's industrial translation.

4. "CRYING FOR IDENTITY" - CHLÄR [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Fast, hard, and melodic is the name of the game on Rudosa's Moments In Time imprint and the sixth ever release by Chlär, which features this boisterous beauty is without exception.

5. "AR01 (JACKING MIX)" - FLUG [RSPX]

Radio Slave's Rekids's offshoot, Rekids Special Projects presents its' 29th release featuring Argentinian producer, Flug who's been on quite the roll lately. Here he his with three very amazing tracks especially this particular one which is seeing a good amount of traction.

6. "PULL THE TRIGGER" - THE PLANT WORKER & DIAPO [SUARA]

Turn it up and lose yourself in the wonky melodies on this zany production via Suara.

7. "EXIST" - ALEX MINE [COMADE MUSIC]

Italian producer, Alex Mine is responsible for this total festival banger that deserves maximum volume only.

8. "FUCK THIS DUB" - VIL, CRAVO [KLOCKWORKS]

Portuguese producers, Vil & CRAVO are responsible for this Detroit style techno out on the 32nd edition of Klockworks.

9. "FABRIC" - FJAAK [FJAAK]

Up next as part of the third installment of FJAAK's Support Your Scene series is none other than "Fabric." An all-out, tribal stomper created in reverence to one of London's best.

10. "DOPPLER SHIFT" - KANGDING RAY [FIGURE]

While most of techno out there is trying to outcompete each other by going harder and faster, you have other producers who find other ways of channeling their creativity. Case in point: Kangding Ray's dizzying effort, "Doppler Shift" out on Figure.

11. "MOTOR CITY" - MARCO BAILEY [UNCAGE]

Serving as track #2, on his Fat Rhythm EP is the big room business by none other than Marco Bailey.

12. "REPLICATING" - A.PAUL & DJ DEXTRO [BEK AUDIO]

BEK Audio 's first ever VA features this outstanding piece of techno by producers, A.Paul & DJ Dextro.

13. "VERSCHLEIß" - BAUGRUPPE90 [UNCAGE]

This wicked, yet frenetic workout by German duo, BAUGRUPPE90 is featured as part of UNCAGE's third compilation series, Uncage Mission.

14. "GALAXIAL EXPLORATION" - JEROME BAKER [EQUATION RECORDINGS]

"Galaxial Exploration" by Jerome Baker is the second release on Equation Recordings and it's certainly deserving of some attention this month thanks to the swift, driving rhythm that most producers can't hold a candle to.

15. "BULLY'S DEAD" - TEMUDO [HAYES]

Leading off the fourth ever release on Hayes is this mind-bending odyssey titled "Bully's Dead" by Temudo. A Portuguese producer who first made his appearance on the techno chart just last month via Slam's legendary label, Soma.

