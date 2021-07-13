Beatport & Arigami Release Report On Mental Health, Meditation & Music

Find some tips on how music can help with mental health in this report.

Beatport & UK mental health organization Arigami have released a new report on the subject, Music Connects Us: Mental Health & Electronic Music Report. The report was done in association with Silentmode and Association For Electronic Music (AFEM) and features quotes from the likes of Kaskade, Louisahhh, Junior Sanchez and others. It has contributions from researchers and professionals in mental health as well.

The report includes a survey of 140 artists. The pandemic had a large impact with 60% saying they felt isolated during it, while 70% said they had trouble sleeping. However, 70% say they practice meditation and 60% say they have received some sort of therapy or counseling. Music is also one of the most used ways to improve mental health.

The connection between music and mental health is explored. There are short pieces from professionals on meditation and how to use sound for it. Sound can impact mood, body, mind and behavior. A short exercise on breathwork is included.

Check out the full report here. Watch a discussion on the report below.

