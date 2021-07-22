Boys Noize Announces Fifth Studio Album '+/-' (Polarity), Shares Two Singles

Boys Noize Shane McCauley

Boys Noize has announced his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced Polarity), which will be released in September on his imprint BNR. The Berlin-based, German-Iraqi artist, DJ and producer has released two new singles from the project "Nude,” with Estonian artist Tommy Cash and "Xpress Yourself.”

The album will combine subterranean techno, industrial and jacking house with peaks of star-driven collaborations alongside the likes of Tommy Cash, Rico Nasty, Kelsey Lu, Abra, Chilly Gonzales, Jake Shears and others still to be announced.

Previously released tracks include “Girl Crush” feat. RICO NASTY / (-)“Buchla 100,” “Ride Or Die” with Kelsey Lu & Chilly Gonzales, “IU” featuring Corbin and “All I Want” featuring Jake Shears.

“The album dives into the polar tension between the musical styles and worlds I find myself in,” says Alex Ridha in a press release. “When you combine opposites, something transcendent can take place, something greater than the two parts. And with music, it becomes a magic that can create new worlds.”

Over the past few years, his music has expanded beyond the electro-punk-techno that he has become known for. He nabbed a Grammy nomination for his Dog Blood track with Ty Dolla $ign “Midnight Hour” and then he helped produce Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” which won a Grammy.

+/- (Polarity) will be released on September 24th via BNR. A complete tracklist hasn’t been set yet, but will arrive soon.