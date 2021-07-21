Chicago House Legend Paul Johnson Hospitalized In Intensive Care With COVID19

Paul Johnson has shared videos of his past few days in the hospital online.
Author:
Publish date:
Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson

More bad news on the COVID front when it comes to pioneering DJs. Chicago house legend DJ Paul Johnson is an intensive care unit (ICU) after becoming infected with COVID-19. He shared the news on Sunday, July 18 and has chronicled the demise of his health on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, he shared a video looking to be in rough shape, having some serious trouble breathing with a breathing device on his face.

The video has the caption, “Shits Taken A TURN for The Worse. Next Is To Transfer Me To Downtown An A Full Throat Ventolator. Meaning. I Will Not Be Breathing For My Self.....”

Johnson has released music on labels like Dance Mania, Defected, DJax Up Beats, and Peacefrog, while also launching a label with Radek, Dust Traxx in 1997.

Artists such as Cynthie, Ash Lauryn, Kevin Saunderson, Colette, Patrick Topping, Kink, Will Clarke, Terry Hunter, Finn, Honey Dijon and others have wished him well. The Magnetic Mag family wishes Paul Johnson all the love in the world and hopefully a speedy recovery. 

Related Content

Electronic Music's Popularity Fuels Growth In DJ Product Segment At NAMM - EDM News
News

NAMM 2021 Cancelled, Being Replaced With Weeklong Digital Event Believe In Music

Free Download: Marshall Jefferson In The Mix
News

Dance Mania Reissues Classic Tracks by Marshall Jefferson, Paul Johnson and Parris Mitchell

Stonehenge
News

Paul Oakenfold Will Be First Ever To DJ Stonehenge