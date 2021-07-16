City Guide: Madrid with Regal

For techno fans, the name Regal is one all should be familiar with. The Spanish DJ and head of Involve Records has been at the top of the game for years now, and it's easy to see why. He recently released his debut album, Remember Why You Started, earlier this month to much praise. With gigs starting to pick up again, we thought it would be a perfect time to take a look into the city he calls home, Madrid, Spain.

Words and photos by Regal

We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

There are many good places to have drinks before a night out in Madrid, I personally really like rooftops and the city has many to offer. One of the many that has both good drinks and a nice view is “La Azotea Del Circulo De Bellas Artes”, a nice rooftop bar where you can see the main street of Madrid, the Gran Via, and have dinner or lovely cocktails.

Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

For me, the best club for electronic music in Madrid is Mondo Disko. That has been my home for many years when I was a resident there and I still love going partying or playing there. They open twice a week and you can find the best Techno and House music lineups, from really unknown artists that play great music to bigger names.

Best dirty late-night street food option?

There's a street food spot that I really like that actually is not really for late-night snacks, but definitely is a place that everyone coming to Madrid should try out. It's a food truck called “El Goxo” from a 3 Michelin stars chef Dabiz Muñoz, so it's really high-class cuisine but with the street food vibe and portions.

Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Madrid?

Right under the Involve Records office, there's a record shop called “Ater Cosmo” where you can find the best new and second-hand records from Techno to House to EBM to Electro etc. They have a great choice of records and are super friendly if anyone needs help when searching for something.

Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

The closest full-nature spot to Madrid is the mountains, which are like a one-hour drive from there. But if someone is more like the sea type of person, he should calculate 4 hours – which means that it can be a great idea to go for a whole weekend and sleep there. To calm down, for me the best option to get away from everyone is just to stay at home on my terrace and enjoy a nice BBQ or paella with my closest friends.

Something everyone should do when visiting Madrid, but probably hasn’t?

One of my favourite spots in Madrid is “El Faro De Moncloa”. It's a super high tower from where you can see almost all of the city in all its beauty. It's not really unknown, but neither a place where everyone visiting Madrid usually goes.

A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city?

I was born and raised here and lived like 90% of my time here (besides having spent some years in Berlin and Barcelona), so there are loads of songs from my childhood, but probably one of the most well-known that awakens many memories and probably eeeeeveryone knows is this one, haha.

What are other great exports that come from Madrid?

Without any doubt, one of the best exports that we have in Madrid is one of the best football teams in the world: my beloved Real Madrid. If you're into sports I would definitely recommend visiting the amazing stadium as they offer tours for its inside spaces.