Contest: Win The Complete Set Of Bjooks + More

Tag us in a pic of your studio and you could win.
Author:
Publish date:

Bjooks and Magnetic have teamed up to give away the complete set of books including: PEDAL CRUSH, PATCH & TWEAK, PUSH, TURN, MOVE and PATCH & TWEAK With Moog.

win_magnetic_bjooks

How to enter:

  1. Follow both Magnetic and Bjooks pages.
  2. Take a pic of and walk us through your studio/setup. Tell us why you would want the book collection and how you would use it and use #magneticbjooks while tagging both @magnetic_magazine and @wemakebjooks.
  3. The winner will be featured on both Magnetic and Bjooks social pages, as well as receive a 'My Toolbox' feature on www.magneticmag.com.

Please note that we are more interested in fun and creative spaces, so having an expensive studio doesn't guarantee you'll win. 

Also, be sure to go behind the scenes of how Bjooks got started in our interview with Bjooks founder Kim Bjorn here.

Related Content

Magnetic Virtual Classroom iZotope
DJ and Production Gear

Contest: Win A Spot In Magnetic's New Virtual Classroom Series And Get An Insane Deal On iZotope Elements Suite

EDM Contest: Win 3Lau's Custom Casio XW-P1
DJ and Production Gear

EDM Contest: Win 3Lau's Custom Casio XW-P1

HP image.jpg
DJ and Production Gear

WIN! Maschine Studio, Komplete 10, Komplete Kontrol S25 & Point Blank Course Worth Over $3k