Denver's Global Dance Fest Comes Roaring Back This July 23rd and 24th

The Mile High City's biggest dance music festival returns with a huge lineup and more anticipation than ever!

Global Dance Festival

It's been a year since we last danced under the mile-high sky, and Denver is ready and raring to get back to its beloved Global Dance Festival, the city's largest electronic music festival and one of its longest-running as well.

With artists from all over the musical spectrum, this year's event promises to have a little something for every type of electronic music fan, from the big sounds of Tiësto to the hard-hitting, bottom-heavy house of Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet. It will also be the first official booking for Illenium b2b Said the Sky b2b Dabin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Attendees will also be treated to a large variety of Denver's finest food trucks and a large selection of art installations.

Tickets are on sale now at www.globaldancefestival.com, so get them while you can as this one seems sure to sell out.

Global Dance Festival 2021 Lineup Global Dance Festival

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Global Dance Festival Returns To Empower Field As Denver’s First Major Music Festival in 2021

Following a year hiatus from events and festivals, Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High with an out of this world line up to kick o the return of major fests in the Denver area!

Global Dance Festival

Featuring performances from world-renowned artists, performers, art installations, and a plethora of the best food trucks that Denver has to offer, Global Dance Festival 2021 marks the return of large scale events for the region as the biggest summer electronic festival in the Rocky Mountain region!

Global Dance Festival

Performing artists include (in alphabetical order): 4B • ABELATION • ADAM STARK • AN-TEN-NAE • BASS PHYSICS • BORN DIRTY • BRONDO • CARNAGE • CLAPTONE • CLAUDE VONSTROKE • DECADON • DEORRO • DION TIMMER • DOCTOR P B2B FUNTCASE • DOM DOLLA • ECOTEK • ELI & FUR • EXCISION • FAYBL • GABRIEL & DRESDEN • GELUS • GETTER • GREEN VELVET • GRYFFIN (DJ SET) • ILLENIUM B2B SAID THE SKY B2B DABIN • JOHN SUMMIT • KAREEM MARTIN • KASKADE • KHIVA • KYRAL X BANKO • LAST HEROES • LUZCID • MERSIV • MIDNIGHT TYRANNOSAURUS • MPORT • OF THE TREES • OPTION4 • PLAYER DAVE • RIOT TEN • SACHA ROBOTTI • SMOAKLAND • SPENCER BROWN • STON3 • SULLIVAN KING • TCHAMI • TIËSTO • TRITONAL • TSURUDA • TWO COMMAS • YHETI • YOTTO • ZEN FREEMAN • ZOMBOY • ZOOKËPER