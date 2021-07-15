Yves Tumor Releases Outstanding New EP 'The Asymptotical World'

Yves Tumor Paul Kooiker

Yves Tumor has released a new EP The Asymptotical World out now on Warp. Following Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind, and one of our best of the year, this project continues along that same musical vein.

The Asymptotical World opens with the previously released single “Jackie,” an electrifying and euphoric rock track that captures the magnetism between new lovers. The rest of the EP tracks a similar sound with some softer and more indie tracks like “Crushed Velvet” or the boisterous “…And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child.” It eventually ends with another gritty and distorted track “Katrina,” this time not celebrating the great times of love with someone, but now a little more downtrodden in distance and pain.

This new EP will help launch a 28-date tour booked across the United States, UK and Europe in 2021 and 2022. You can find the dates on his Bandcamp.

Get your copy of The Asymptotical World here and listen below.