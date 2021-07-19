Event Review: Chris Lake's Sold Out Weekend Takeover of Brooklyn Mirage

Chris Lake pulled through to the Brooklyn Mirage this past Friday and Saturday and brought along a bunch of fantastic house artists to warm up the crowd for his sets. Even with the rain on Saturday, the venue was still packed and dancing away the night.

Chris Lake's show was my first one back at Brooklyn Mirage. It's one of our favorite venues and although it can get very crowded, we think the production, sound system, and quality of artists makes it worth it. We attended the Friday show, and am thankful we avoided the rain storm the following day!

Kevin Saunderson at Brooklyn Mirage Charles Kang

Chris Lake brought Kevin Saunderson, Cloonee, Egyptian Lover, Honeyluv, QRTR, and Gettoblaster as solid openers to his two and a half hour sets. We appreciated the fact that smaller artists and legends were getting recognition for their talent and ability to pump up the crowd despite him coming on later than usual. His set times were 2AM until 4:30AM and seeing the crowds rally despite the heat motivating.

Pyrotechnics at Brooklyn Mirage Charles Kang

Doors opened around 10PM and as you would expect, it started out very wide open with lots of real estate to dance and move around. As the night went on and sets went from QRTR, Honeyluv, Cloonee, all the way to Kevin Saunderson, it really was an enjoyable progression. This was my first time seeing Kevin Saunderson live and his set felt so classic. There wasn't anything flashy but you could tell that he was having a great time and catering to the crowd's content.

After a quick set change around 2AM, Chris Lake took the stage. At this point, the venue was packed. It didn't help that it was very humid that night but we saw groups of people chilling and dancing in the back of the venue, which is the obviously smart thing to do. Classics from the HOWSLA compilation like "Operator" and "I Want You" were serious crowd-pleasers and had everyone jumping and dancing even though I'm sure people were getting tired. As a side note, with it being so hot, medical staff were on site and easily available in case anything happened which was great to see.

Chris Lake (and Fisher on the left!) at Brooklyn Mirage Charles Kang

Brooklyn Mirage's curfew is at 4AM but Chris Lake said "F that, we'll keep going." He ended up playing for another 20 or so minutes which everyone enjoyed. The pyrotechnics truly set in the fact that we were back at the Mirage and we had such a fun time, especially dancing on the stage at the end. Chris Lake played another sold-out show the very next day and since the Mirage is a rain-or-shine venue, they reportedly provided free ponchos that we're sure people appreciated. It was absolutely pouring down, but it didn't appear to hinder too many people. We're sure the cooler weather with a breeze was amazing too.

Here's a short snippet of what you missed this weekend:

Check out our photo gallery of the night directly below and check out Chris Lake's tour dates here.