Event Review: elrow Returns to NYC for Psyrowdelic Festival

Making its US debut in New York City back in 2016, this past Saturday, July 24th, elrow returned for their 1960s psychedelic themed event Psyrowdelic at Brooklyn based venue Avant Gardner. Taking place across two stages, The Brooklyn Mirage and Great Hall, the multi-sensory experiential event paid homage to the flower child era.

Hosting over ten hours of music, the stacked lineup included house producer/DJ Dombresky, Dirtybird’s Will Clarke, and a Desert Hearts room featuring the likes of Porky and Lee Reynolds. A cornucopia of light and sound, the party's theme made for an unforgettable vibe overflowing with love and positive energy. Party goers dressed up in vibrant flower child costumes and elrow's talented team of performers took on the persona of vibrant 1960s characters, some of whom were stilt walkers.

Elrow Photography by Eric Cunningham

The wildly colorful, hippie era, neon black light main stage production design on the venue's outdoor stage (Brooklyn Mirage) served as the perfect backdrop for avid house music fans. Locals Ky William and Jeff Sorkowitz along with local legend Todd Terry heated up the night. Then rising house music siren LP Giobbi performed a killer house set followed by a back to back set with NYC based Grammy winning producer and DJ CID. Following that, CID also threw down a thirty-minute solo set. Next up was a vibrant and lively back to back set from Josh Butler and Bontan. A highlight of the night was when they set off a monumental amount of confetti during revered house music producer and DJ Dombresky's set. He was then followed up by an enthralling set from Dirtybird favorite Will Clarke. Local NYC legend Dennis Ferrer closed out the night, leaving eager attendees dancing to the very end.

Southern California crew Desert Hearts took over the indoor room at King Halls, hosting nearly ten hours of their beloved style of house music. The stage hosted sets from the crew's favorites including Porky, Huxley, Mikey Lion, Marbs, and Lee Reynolds. One of my favorite parts of the evening was when Lee Reynolds dropped multiple Biggie Smalls remixes; the enthusiastic New York City house music fans went wild. The entire Desert Hearts closed out the night for an unforgettable set, an absolute dream for the beloved Southern California crew.

Elrow at night Photography by Eric Cunningham

With more than 2.3 Million attendees and counting, elrow is planning more upcoming events throughout Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, the brand will continue to add cities to its 80 city, six continent roster.

Check out elrow's events roster and learn more about their event brand on their website.