Event Spotlight: Élia Beach Club Las Vegas Welcomes Lane 8 Saturday July 24th

This Saturday, July 24 Anjunadeep recording artist Lane 8 will take the decks at the brand new Élia Beach Club located at the new Virgin Hotel off the strip (formerly the Hard Rock).

His deep and melodic brand of house music is the perfect soundtrack for soaking up rays and dancing poolside. So grab your tickets, check out the sample mix below and we will see you at the pool! Vegas is back!

MORE INFO HERE

Élia Beach Club

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

More About Élia Beach Club

Élia (pronounced ee-LYE-uh) Beach Club, the new daylife venue, officially opened its doors on June 10th, 2021, in conjunction with the continued unveiling of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, JC Hospitality, owners of the resort and Hospitality Leaders Mio Danilovic, Jason “JROC” Craig and Michael Fuller, of Élia Beach Club.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Mykonos-inspired decor and ambiance will not only impress guests but transport them to an international paradise. With travelers continuously journeying to Tulum (Mexico) and Miami (Florida) since the onset of the pandemic, and on the heels of the widespread popularity of tourism to Mykonos over the last five years, it was evident the decor and musical programming of these global destinations is what party goers want to hear, see and experience. With this in mind, the team set out to create the ultimate getaway destination, paired with the internationally coveted brand of Virgin Hotels as its Las Vegas backdrop -- and so Élia Beach Club was born. With a musical focus on all genres of house music, a relaxed yet energetic dance vibe inspired by international beach destinations creates a rhythmic, transformational experience for guests, different from any other Vegas pool and nightlife offering.

From the bamboo framed and draped fabric cabana design, to the jute and stonework accents, the global design influences differentiate Élia Beach Club from the typical pool atmospheres, offering a photographic backdrop at every turn.

The musical style of DJs and notable guest performers like Deadmau5, Loco Dice, Sofi Tukker, Sam Blacky, Sigala and SNBRN, incorporates tropical house, world house and deep house, with a mindset of escape, dancing and just good vibes filling the atmosphere of the venue. The beautifully designed stage complete with a straw thatched roof creates a desirable and attractive focal point to the venue that will not only lure in guests and performers but will create a cohesive desire to be a part of the experience it exudes. Overlooking the Mediterranean-colored pool, the music infiltrates the venue elevating the experience to another level, literally. The floorplan allows for all cabana guests to feel integrated into the vibe of the performance, as well as patrons that choose to stay at pool level. Every guest, whether pool level or at a VIP cabana, is offered an immersive, accessible and welcoming experience. The entire venue evokes an exclusive feel.

Health and wellness elements are incorporated into both the menu and the programming. The world continues to raise its level of focus on consciousness, environmentalism and overall selfcare, fitness and wellness practices, so the founders are committed to bringing elements reflective of these criteria into the venue. Examples of this include large-scale morning yoga, group meditation, massage pop-ups in cabanas, menu items like acai bowls, and organic based cocktail creations, and fresh tapped coconuts.

https://eliabeachlv.com