F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm Detail Fourth Collaborative Album '2X1=4'

The new collaborative album from F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm will be released on a new label formed by Frahm and his manager, Felix Grimm LEITER.

F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm have announced the details of their fourth collaborative album, 2X1=4. It will be released in September via LEITER, the new label formed by Frahm and his manager, Felix Grimm. To push the album, they have released the first track from the LP, “Desert Mule” and its video, which was directed by Danlezz.

The project finds them exploring a dub-influenced universe, which isn’t too unfamiliar for both artists, though Frahm insists it isn’t too much of a dub record. “None of this is too serious,” explains the composer. “The record is only as much of a dub record as the ones before are jazz records...”

The majority of the album was made in 2016 during improvisation sessions recorded by Frahm to two-track cassettes.

This album is largely different from their previous records, but the final track on 2X1=4 “Neckrub” took shape as they finished their 2016 LP Tag Eins Tag Zwei

“We had a certain sound in the back of our heads,” Blumm recalls, “which was influenced by these 80s rhythm machines, and we suddenly discovered a common love for dub.”

They released their other previous albums Music For Lovers Music Versus Time in 2010 and Music For Wobbling Music Versus Gravity in 2013.

2X1=4 will be released on September 3rd. Pre-order the project in various formats here.

2X1=4 Tracklist

1. Desert Mule

2. Presidential Tub

3. Puddle Drop

4. Buddy Hop

5. Sarah & Eve

6. Raw Chef

7. Neckrub