Fundraiser Event Announced For Bobby & Steve's Steve Laviniere Disabled From COVID-19 Health Complications

Steve Laviniere, Gordon Mac, Robert Lavinière Jayne Billi Photography. Given to Magnetic By Lee Wakefield Publicist For Event

A fundraiser is being put on for one half of soulful house duo Bobby & Steve, Steve Laviniere, who is fighting health complications after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020. After getting COVID-19, the virus spread to his nervous system, causing a rare brain injury called Acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE/Hurst Disease). This diagnosis has caused a Prolonged Disorder of Consciousness, leaving Steve unable to communicate or move his body.

The fundraiser will happen on October 3 at Ministry Of Sound. Among the artists who will DJ and perform include Barbara Tucker, David Morales, DJ Spen, Jungle, Terry Hunter, Norman Jay MBE and more.

“The love & respect of family & friends is hard earned. For over 30 years Steve has promoted good times, great music, supported and been at the forefront of a great London scene, created communities, bringing people together, made them dance…made them smile As father. As DJ. As an entrepreneur. As a man. I feel & see nothing but respect & love for Steve,” Simon Dunmore says in a statement.

Laviniere's family released the following statement:

After battling Covid for a couple of weeks, our Steve walked into his local hospital on the 29th March 2020. As his symptoms worsened he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma. In that time they had to perform CPR and his wife Julie received calls saying things weren’t looking good, as one by one all of his organs started to fail.

After 25 days he was taken out of the induced coma but was non-responsive. An MRI scan showed the virus had gotten into Steve’s nervous system and inflamed cells, causing a very rare brain injury called Acute haemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE- aka- Hurst disease). This diagnosis has left Steve in a state of Prolonged Disorder of Consciousness, meaning he is unable to communicate or move his body and is being fed by a tube.

There’s no medicine to repair this condition, however Steve is in a great neurological facility receiving the best care, and we are confident that his condition will improve. When the time is right we know Steve will benefit from being at home, surrounded by the love of his wife and family, the greatest medicine of all. This will mean major home adaptations, so on Sunday 3rd October, some of our music industry family from different genres, will be coming together to raise funds to assist with Steve’s future rehabilitation.

Tickets for the event are here. His GoFundMe can be found here. See the full lineup for the fundraiser below.

Lineup:

Barbara Tucker

Bobby & Steve

Bob Masters

Booker T

Brandon Block

Bryan Chambers

Chrissy T

CJ Mackintosh

Collin Williams

DJ Bigger

Dave Lee

Davide Fioresse

David Morales

Dez Parkes

DJ Spen

Funky P

Gordon Mac

Groove Assassin

Groover Washington

Jd Laviniere

Jungle

Jumpin Jack Frost

Lady T

Lifford

Lloyd Life

Mark Knight

Martin Lodge

Melvo Baptiste

Michael Gray

Michelle John

Miss Ray

Mr Buzzhard

Nacho Larache

Natasha Watts

Neil Pierce

Norman Jay MBE

Paul Morrissey

Raj Aquilla

Ratpack

Ricky Morrison

Rocco

Simon Dunmore

Sol Brown

Dj Spoony

Steve Harrington

Stuart Austrie

Steve Macca

Terry Hunter

Trevor Nelson