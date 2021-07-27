Grouper Announces New Album 'Shade' Coming In October On Kranky

This is the 12th album for Liz Harris as Grouper.

Grouper Gordon Ashworth

Oregon-based musician Liz Harris has announced the 12th album under her moniker Grouper. The new LP, Shade, will be released in October on Kranky. She has pushed a new single “unclean mind” with the announcement.

Portions were recorded on Mount Tamalpais during a self-made residency years back, while other pieces made longer ago in Portland and the rest were tracked during more recent sessions in Astoria. It covers “loss, flaws, hiding places and love," while drawing influences from the Bay Area and Oregon's coast.

She released her last Grouper album, Grid of Points, in 2018.

Pre-orders for Shade are currently available at Kranky’s website and Grouper’s Bandcamp page

Shade Tracklist:

01. Followed the ocean

02. Unclean mind

03. Ode to the blue

04. Pale Interior

05. Disordered Minds

06. The way her hair falls

07. Promise

08. Basement Mix

09. Kelso (Blue sky)

