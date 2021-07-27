Grouper Announces New Album 'Shade' Coming In October On Kranky
Oregon-based musician Liz Harris has announced the 12th album under her moniker Grouper. The new LP, Shade, will be released in October on Kranky. She has pushed a new single “unclean mind” with the announcement.
Portions were recorded on Mount Tamalpais during a self-made residency years back, while other pieces made longer ago in Portland and the rest were tracked during more recent sessions in Astoria. It covers “loss, flaws, hiding places and love," while drawing influences from the Bay Area and Oregon's coast.
She released her last Grouper album, Grid of Points, in 2018.
Pre-orders for Shade are currently available at Kranky’s website and Grouper’s Bandcamp page
Shade Tracklist:
01. Followed the ocean
02. Unclean mind
03. Ode to the blue
04. Pale Interior
05. Disordered Minds
06. The way her hair falls
07. Promise
08. Basement Mix
09. Kelso (Blue sky)