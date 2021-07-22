James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour
James Blake has announced a new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which will arrive in September. He has released the first single from it “Say What You Will,” which was premiered as the hottest record in the world by Annie Mac today and one of her final ones before she leaves BBC Radio 1. The single also arrives with a music video starring Finneas.
“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” says Blake about the single. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”
Blake considers Friends That Break Your Heart to be a concept album and will be his first since 2019's Assume Form.
Friends That Break Your Heart will be released on September 10th via Republic. It can be pre-ordered here. He will also go on tour across the US this fall starting in San Diego on September 16th and wrapping up in Atlanta on October 15th. Get tickets on his website starting July 30th and see the dates below.
Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist
1. Famous Last Words
2. Life Is Not The Same
3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)
4. Funeral
5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
7. Foot Forward
8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)
9. Say What You Will
10. Lost Angel Nights
11. Friends That Break Your Heart
12. If I’m Insecure
James Blake 2021 Tour Dates
Thursday, September 16, 2021: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sunday, September 19, 2021: San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre
Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
Thursday, September 30, 2021: Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021: Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle