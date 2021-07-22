James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour

The first single From James Blake's album "Say What You Will" is out now.

James Blake Friends That Break Your Heart Cover Art Miles Johnston

James Blake has announced a new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which will arrive in September. He has released the first single from it “Say What You Will,” which was premiered as the hottest record in the world by Annie Mac today and one of her final ones before she leaves BBC Radio 1. The single also arrives with a music video starring Finneas.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” says Blake about the single. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Blake considers Friends That Break Your Heart to be a concept album and will be his first since 2019's Assume Form.

Friends That Break Your Heart will be released on September 10th via Republic. It can be pre-ordered here. He will also go on tour across the US this fall starting in San Diego on September 16th and wrapping up in Atlanta on October 15th. Get tickets on his website starting July 30th and see the dates below.

Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

James Blake 2021 Tour Dates

Thursday, September 16, 2021: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021: San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre

Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021: Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021: Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle