Joy Orbison Announces Debut Mixtape 'still slipping vol.1' On XL Recordings

Joy Orbison's debut mixtape will feature loads of his family and to him feels a bit like a soul record.

Joy Orbison Rosie Marks

Joy Orbison, real name Peter O'Grady, has announced his debut mixtape still slipping vol.1 via XL Recordings. It follows in the tradition of some other projects like his 2019 EP Slipping and his curated radio station within the Grand Theft Auto world Still Slipping: Los Santos.

The mixtape comes with collaborations from Herron, James Massiah, Bathe, Léa Sen, Goya Gumbani and Tyson, plus family members such as his dad, mom, sister Sarah, uncle Frankie, recently deceased uncle Keith, auntie Helen and cousins Lola, Mia and Leighann.

Joy Orbison wanted to make a longer project, but never wanted to make an album.

“The way I've been making and listening to music has changed a lot over the last few years and it doesn't always make sense on a single or EP. I also had this realization that I wish my records were better suited to soundtracking people's bus journeys but so far I've only really given you enough music to get half way up Walworth Road,” he explains in a statement.

He says that this record feels like a “soul record” in his head but is also fun. “I've made a point of making this record feel really human, light hearted and humorous in places too so that the weirder bits of the record don’t seem too wanky or self-indulgent.”

still slipping vol.1 will be available on LP, CD, limited Japanese CD (featuring exclusive bonus track), cassette and on all digital services via XL Recordings on August 13th. Pre-orders can be done here.

Tracklist:

1. w/ dad & frankie

2. sparko (w/ herron)

3. swag w/ kav (w/ james messiah & bathe)

4. better (w/ léa sen)

5. bernard?

6. runnersz

7. ‘rraine (w/ edna)

8. glorious amateurs

9. s gets jaded

10. froth sipping

11. layer 6

12. in drink

13. playground (w/ goya gumbani)

14. born slipping (w/ tyson)