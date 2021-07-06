Lee Gamble Finishing Flush Real Pharynx Triple Album Series With 'A Million Pieces Of You'

Lee Gamble will release his third project in the series in September.
Lee Gamble

Lee Gamble finishes his Flush Real Pharynx 2019-2021 triple album cycle with a new record, A Million Pieces Of You. It was written during a period when “the subjective experience of overload came to a halt, giving way to an overbearing sense of loss, burnout and a desperate need for hope.”

The songs are designed to be more reflective than the tracks on the two previous LPs, starting with In A Paraventral Scale and then Exhaust. Check out the video preview for the new EP here.

A Million Pieces Of You will be released digitally and on CD first on September 10 and then on vinyl on November 5 via Hyperdub. Pre-order the project here. Listen to "Hyperpassive" now.

A Million Pieces Of You Tracklist:

01. Balloon Lossy
02. Newtown Got Folded
03. Obsession Model
04. Empty Middle Seat
05. You Left A Space
06. Hyperpassive
07. Balloon Copy

