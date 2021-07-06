Lee Gamble Finishing Flush Real Pharynx Triple Album Series With 'A Million Pieces Of You'
Lee Gamble finishes his Flush Real Pharynx 2019-2021 triple album cycle with a new record, A Million Pieces Of You. It was written during a period when “the subjective experience of overload came to a halt, giving way to an overbearing sense of loss, burnout and a desperate need for hope.”
The songs are designed to be more reflective than the tracks on the two previous LPs, starting with In A Paraventral Scale and then Exhaust. Check out the video preview for the new EP here.
A Million Pieces Of You will be released digitally and on CD first on September 10 and then on vinyl on November 5 via Hyperdub. Pre-order the project here. Listen to "Hyperpassive" now.
A Million Pieces Of You Tracklist:
01. Balloon Lossy
02. Newtown Got Folded
03. Obsession Model
04. Empty Middle Seat
05. You Left A Space
06. Hyperpassive
07. Balloon Copy