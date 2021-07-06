Lee Gamble Finishing Flush Real Pharynx Triple Album Series With 'A Million Pieces Of You'

Lee Gamble will release his third project in the series in September.

Lee Gamble Courtesy of Hyperdub

Lee Gamble finishes his Flush Real Pharynx 2019-2021 triple album cycle with a new record, A Million Pieces Of You. It was written during a period when “the subjective experience of overload came to a halt, giving way to an overbearing sense of loss, burnout and a desperate need for hope.”

The songs are designed to be more reflective than the tracks on the two previous LPs, starting with In A Paraventral Scale and then Exhaust. Check out the video preview for the new EP here.

A Million Pieces Of You will be released digitally and on CD first on September 10 and then on vinyl on November 5 via Hyperdub. Pre-order the project here. Listen to "Hyperpassive" now.

Lee Gamble A Million Pieces Of You Cover Art Hyperdub

A Million Pieces Of You Tracklist:

01. Balloon Lossy

02. Newtown Got Folded

03. Obsession Model

04. Empty Middle Seat

05. You Left A Space

06. Hyperpassive

07. Balloon Copy