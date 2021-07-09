Lights Out Premiere: CRAVO - Torment [SK11X]

Today, Lights Out is proud to present the next release on Berlin-based techno master Setaoc Mass's SK-X series, 'Torment', from rising star CRAVO. Pumping and brooding right from the get-go, Torment is an expertly crafted club cut. The eerie drifting arp dances amongst the metallic pads as sharp hats click alongside. Torment will be released as part of CRAVO's Eternal Paradox EP on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Torment

Artist: CRAVO

Label: SK-X

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 7-23-2021