Lights Out Premiere: CRAVO - Torment [SK11X]

Pumping and brooding techno
Author:
Publish date:
skx11x008-dig-a

Today, Lights Out is proud to present the next release on Berlin-based techno master Setaoc Mass's SK-X series, 'Torment', from rising star CRAVO. Pumping and brooding right from the get-go, Torment is an expertly crafted club cut. The eerie drifting arp dances amongst the metallic pads as sharp hats click alongside. Torment will be released as part of CRAVO's Eternal Paradox EP on July 23.

Track: Torment

Artist: CRAVO

Label: SK-X

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 7-23-2021

