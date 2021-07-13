Lights Out Premiere: Rizzle - Depths [Metalheadz]
Brooding atmospheric jungle from Rizzle.
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from legendary DNB/Jungle label Metalheadz. Taken from his forthcoming Fragments EP, Rizzle's "Depths" is a dark and brooding cut of atmospheric jungle. Having cut his teeth on various labels over the past few years, and after some encouraging and inspiring advice from none other than Goldie himself, Rizzle has finally made his way to Metalheadz.
Track: Depths
Artist: Rizzle
Label: Metalheadz
Format: Digital
Release Date: 7-16-21